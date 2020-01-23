Previous
Morning commute, before the crowds set in. by kozoji4161
6 / 365

Morning commute, before the crowds set in.

I haven’t posted for a while and didn’t want to wait to have a perfect shot, so I decided to take any shot and see how I could play with it on my phone to make the mood I wanted.

My station is the first on the line so I always get a seat, but two stations later and the train is crowded so that you can’t see the other side. So right now the gentlemen in this photo are hidden from me by a sea of bodies in suits, winter coats, bags clutched to the chest. But we, the lucky few, hold our bags on our laps and wait to strategize how to get off this train when the time comes.
Sue Conolly

@kozoji4161
I've lived in Australia for twenty years, Japan for twenty years and Illinois for six years, roughly speaking. Now I’m back in Japan - Tokyo...
