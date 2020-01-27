Previous
The painted city from the tree in the sky by kozoji4161
8 / 365

The painted city from the tree in the sky

My friend insisted that I could get a good photo with my broken old iPhone 7 so I took one, and edited it so hard it basically now looks like a painting.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Sue Conolly

@kozoji4161
I've lived in Australia for twenty years, Japan for twenty years and Illinois for six years, roughly speaking. Now I’m back in Japan - Tokyo...
