New Beginnings by kph129
Photo 731

New Beginnings

Happy New Year! Happy New Decade!
And happy new 365 project! I can't believe it's been over 4 years since I finished the last one.

Where will the path take me this time...
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Kristin

@kph129
Year 2 (Sept 15, 2014) Well it's been 16 months since I completed my 365 project... And I might be ready for another go. One of...
200% complete

Photo Details

