Dexter by kph129
Photo 734

Dexter

Five years old, and full of fun and energy. He's into Star Wars, and Dinosaurs, and Super Heroes, and Hockey hockey hockey.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Kristin

@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
201% complete

