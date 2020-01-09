Ready for Battle

My 5-year-old taught me how to play checkers this morning. I'm honestly not sure that I've ever played a full game before!



When Dex plays checkers or chess with Daddy, they have come up with a great add-on rule. If Dex is feeling outmatched, he can yell "Switch!" and the whole board rotates 180 degrees and you take over the opponent's pieces. That way Daddy can play hard and Dex gets to see real consequences to his moves without getting too discouraged. I gave Dex 2 Switches for our game. He's doing great but we needed to take a break so the battle witll continue tomorrow.