Photo 740
Winter is Coming
Relatively warm day today (up to -7C) as we take a big breath and settle in for a spell of deep cold: starting tomorrow, the forecast says we won't see warmer than -20degreesC until next weekend. Eeek. Send warm thoughts.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Kristin
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
