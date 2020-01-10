Previous
Winter is Coming by kph129
Photo 740

Winter is Coming

Relatively warm day today (up to -7C) as we take a big breath and settle in for a spell of deep cold: starting tomorrow, the forecast says we won't see warmer than -20degreesC until next weekend. Eeek. Send warm thoughts.
10th January 2020

Kristin

@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
202% complete



Photo Details

