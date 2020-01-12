Ninja Juliet

I was excited to get to spend some one-on-one time with my oldest this weekend. Her and I went on a little road trip together to Edmonton where we both competed in a ninja competition (obstacle courses races sorta like the show American Ninja Warrior). We both had so much fun and both qualified for the Canadian Ninja League National Finals coming up in May. It warmed my heart to see her swinging through the monkey bars like nobody's business with a giant smile on her face!



And while we were heating things up in the ninja gym, the temperatures outside were pretty brutal: -39C with the windchill: apparently Edmonton got the title of the COLDEST PLACE ON EARTH today.