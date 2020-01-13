Previous
Next
Frosty Shadows by kph129
Photo 743

Frosty Shadows

So super cold out (-25C before the windchill), but also bright and sunny so at least it looked cheerful! See how happy these shadows look through the solid layer of frost on the garage windows...
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Kristin

@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise