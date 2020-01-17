Hair in the Mirror

Juliet loves her long hair - she just doesn't like to brush it! It tangles like crazy and I keep telling her we are going to have to cut it if she won't brush it.



Tonight we were going to a Ukrainian New Year's Party (yum!), and without prompting, she put on a dress, earrings, necklace, and brushed her hair. And looked so grown up. Eeek! Where did my baby go?