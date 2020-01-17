Sign up
Photo 747
Hair in the Mirror
Juliet loves her long hair - she just doesn't like to brush it! It tangles like crazy and I keep telling her we are going to have to cut it if she won't brush it.
Tonight we were going to a Ukrainian New Year's Party (yum!), and without prompting, she put on a dress, earrings, necklace, and brushed her hair. And looked so grown up. Eeek! Where did my baby go?
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Kristin
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
Tags
juliet
KWind
ace
Pretty! I like how it feels like her hair is moving.
January 18th, 2020
