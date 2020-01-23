Previous
Komodo Dragon Green by kph129
Photo 753

Komodo Dragon Green

We got up close and personal with Mr. Komodo. Largest of the lizard species, I was glad he was on the other side of the glass!

52 Week Challenge, Week 4
"The colour GREEN: Take a photo where Green is the dominant colour in your capture this week."
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43053/52-week-challenge-week-4-the-colour-green
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Kristin

@kph129
Photo Details

KWind ace
Wonderfully detailed!
January 24th, 2020  
