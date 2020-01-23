Sign up
Photo 753
Komodo Dragon Green
We got up close and personal with Mr. Komodo. Largest of the lizard species, I was glad he was on the other side of the glass!
52 Week Challenge, Week 4
"The colour GREEN: Take a photo where Green is the dominant colour in your capture this week."
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43053/52-week-challenge-week-4-the-colour-green
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Kristin
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project.
753
photos
49
followers
77
following
206% complete
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th January 2020 6:48pm
Tags
green
,
zoo
,
komododragon
,
calgaryzoo
,
52wc-2020-w4
KWind
ace
Wonderfully detailed!
January 24th, 2020
