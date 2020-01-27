Previous
Date Night by kph129
Date Night

We went to an interesting National Geographic Talk about the "Deadliest Lifesavers" (venomous animals that are used in many medicines) followed by dinner at the brand new Free House beer hall...
Lucky wife :)
27th January 2020

Kristin

@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
