Photo 757
Handsome Husband
Lawrence is my muse this week ;) The only photos I took today were during this quick 3 minute photoshoot; he needed a headshot to use for a work thing. Trickiest part was finding a spot that doesn't highlight our house clutter!
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
2
0
Kristin
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
757
photos
50
followers
77
following
207% complete
View this month »
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th January 2020 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
headshot
Tony Rogers
Great focus!
January 30th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice portrait!
January 30th, 2020
