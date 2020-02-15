Sign up
Photo 774
Buy the Ticket
“No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride…and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well…maybe chalk it off to forced conscious expansion."
~Hunter S. Thompson
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Kristin
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project.
0
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
15th February 2020 12:00am
