Previous
Next
Playgrounds Closed by kph129
Photo 808

Playgrounds Closed

The school playground a block from our house had been our go-to for afternoon fresh air, but no more! The climbing structure does look a little like a giant virus ;)
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Kristin

ace
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
lol! it could be the model for the corona virus! ours have been closed for a while now.
March 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise