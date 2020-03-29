Previous
Social Distancing Excercise by kph129
Social Distancing Excercise

Sunday Runday.
Plenty of space, fresh air, and friendly waves.
Had to get out to work off some of those Snickerdoodles ;)

(iPhone 6s)
29th March 2020

Kristin

kph129
