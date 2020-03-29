Sign up
Photo 817
Social Distancing Excercise
Sunday Runday.
Plenty of space, fresh air, and friendly waves.
Had to get out to work off some of those Snickerdoodles ;)
(iPhone 6s)
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Kristin
ace
@kph129
Year 3 (Jan 1, 2020) I'm back! I can't believe it's been 4 years since I finished my last project. My first baby was off to...
961
photos
49
followers
79
following
223% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
29th March 2020 11:38am
