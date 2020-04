Painting Peace

The Easter Bunny brought painting projects - good timing as we have Spring Break this week and the kids have refused to do 'School-at-Home' work during the break. We have shifted to a more relaxed schedule that includes 'Table Time' (fun projects that can be done at the table), 'Baking with Mom', and 'Afternoon Movie'. This painting table time was one of those precious moments in the day when everyone was calm and happy all at once. Peace.