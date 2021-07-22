3/365

Thank you so much for your kind supportive words and ‘likes’ for my first two images of the 365 project. I challenged myself to create a self-portrait every day for a year and share it with you.

When I started photography I remember how I was in the flow. I was passionate about wildlife photography, living in London my subjects were mostly insects, squirrels, and deers. I could spend hours leading over some flower trying to capture a photo of a bumblebee. I would lose track of time. I remember how I traveled to San Francisco for the first time and saw hummingbirds. I was in awe. I spent eight hours in the park trying to capture one, with no luck. I turned back home and there at the exit I saw two hummingbirds drinking water from a fountain and I captured my first sharp photograph of a hummingbird. I remember how I sent it to my grandmother and she was so in awe and happy for me that I got to experience something she never did. In my first year of photography, I was in the flow 100% of the time. I challenged myself and learned new things.

Flow happens when there’s a challenge. It’s an intersection of skill and challenge. When it’s too easy, the flow doesn’t happen, we simply get bored and unmotivated. I thought of my photography and how I’d like to be in the flow more. So I challenged myself to learn something new and share with you what comes out of it. Even if sometimes it won’t be the best art as I’ll do most of the things for the first time. I’d like to stretch my photography to its maximum ability and enjoy the flow. Today while I was creating this I lost track of time. It was incredible. Hope you’ll enjoy it. I called it “Growth Mindset”.

Before I go to bed I’d like to share with you a quote I read today that inspired me to try new things. It’s by Julia Cameron the author of “The Artist’s Way”: "It is impossible to get better and look good at the same time. Give yourself permission to be a beginner. By being willing to be a bad artist, you have a chance to be an artist, and perhaps, over time, a very good one."