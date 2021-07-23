4/365

Dear friends, today is a very simple self-portrait for my 365 project because I didn’t have much time for photography. I spent all day in the hospital having a cancer screening.

Three of my friends are battling cancer at the moment and after one of my close friends passed away from cancer in November I began to be a bit more mindful of my health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I needed to do this screening because my doctor told me to do it but there were no appointments. I don’t like getting checked on going to see a doctor but after my dear friend passed and one of my close friends was diagnosed recently with Stage 4 cancer and two more are battling cancer for the past few months I thought I had to do it.

The procedure was a little bit uncomfortable and a tiny bit painful but the doctor let me keep my smartwatch. I laid down during the last round of MRI (not painful at all but I was a bit tired after all day of tests) and saw a message on my watch. It was a text from a friend that said that he liked my recent art for 365 project and I shall keep going. I didn’t tell anyone that I was going to the hospital because I didn’t want to worry anyone, so his message and the timing of it felt like a miracle. It gave me the strength to go through the rest of the procedure. I felt so grateful, supported, and hopeful. The doctors were so understanding, not just of my anxiety but also about my gender identity. They made it as comfortable as possible.

By the time I got home, my doctor sent me messages that my screening was clear and it all looked great.

I’m so grateful for all of your support and kind messages. It means a lot. I hope tomorrow I will have more time to create something more complicated and share it with you. Today I just want to say thank you.

