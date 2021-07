5/365

Hope you all have a great time of the day ๐Ÿ’š Iโ€™m getting ready to run a short race (5k) tomorrow early in the morning and I thought for todayโ€™s self-portrait of my 365 project Iโ€™ll make a circular clouds image and a meditation pose. I love meditating and do my best to make myself do it every day. Itโ€™s always hard to start but I never regret it when itโ€™s done. My favorite meditations are Grounding Meditation and Loving Kindness. I hope you all have a good weekend ๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š and feeling well