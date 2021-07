8/365

My feelings were all over the place today hence a bit of strange art. I felt a deep longing to be around people, who are alive but aren’t close. Felt sad that some of my close people didn’t make it through the pandemic. At the same time felt love for every person in my life and for life itself.

I think, I just need a long hug, and to sit close by and look at the Moon in silence. I need someone to tell me that everything will be alright.