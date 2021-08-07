19/365

I’m finding a balance between using social media and being present in the world around me.

It’s easy for me not to use social media at all. But, it's much harder to have that balance. I often feel like I get sucked into my phone.

As I’m doing a 365 project requires sharing an image every day. I also really enjoy connecting with you as we can’t travel easily now. I love seeing your art and talking to you. Personally, social media had a great impact on my life. It connected me with a love of creative friends and job opportunities. I constantly feel inspired by the works of other artists. I feel each of us can choose how to use social media.

My current strategy is to use it for 30 minutes every day, at the end of the day, when my brain has already done most of my creative work that requires focus and freshness. I share a photograph for 365 projects, respond to comments and messages, and check on a few galleries of other creators, and after that, switch it off and get back to creating and living my life in real life.

How about you? How do you balance your social media with real life?