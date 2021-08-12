24/365

Today is World Elephant Day and I thought I’ll share with you that elephants are special to me. When I was very young my grandmother was making up funny fairy tales stories for me where she would be an elephant named Tima and I would be a mischievous boy onion named Chiki. In her stories Chiki and Tima would go on adventures and have a lot of fun. She always called me Chiki and I would call her Tima. She would add a lot of humour into her stories. When I started working and travelling I sent my grandmother an elephant souvenir from countries I visited. She would name each elephant, and would come up with the most imaginative names and had a great collection that she loved. She was mostly proud of the elephant from Sri Lanka that I sent her along with Sri Lankan tea. Every elephant reminds me of her and good memories we had together.