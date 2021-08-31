44/365

I created today’s image inspired by my childhood.

I was born in a small village in North Caucasus surrounded by mountains, forests, and rivers. I loved nature and freedom during childhood. When I was young, I didn’t have many friends but spent a lot of time reading books I borrowed in the library. I loved reading about big cities and always dreamed of living in one.

I was fortunate to live in Moscow, London, and New York in the past 20 years of my life. I left my North Caucasus when I was 16 years old to study. I miss nature, wilderness, and moments of connection within it brings, but I appreciate all the wonderful people I met living in cities.

I’ll return to Cinema4d soon. Today it’s just Photoshop. I took a mental health day, and editing in Photoshop is very relaxing for me, a bit like meditation. I turn on good music and immerse myself in the world I’m making.

I’d love to hear what book you’re reading now if you have time to talk about it. I’m starting a book called “Empathy: Why It Matters, and How to Get It” by Roman Krznaric. I love books that make me a better human; most books are.