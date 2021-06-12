Previous
Next
View from Public Path #6 by krissers
46 / 365

View from Public Path #6

Lazy Saturday. Eventually went on a long walk, made yakitori and grilled rice balls, and went to my art studio.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Kristina

@krissers
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise