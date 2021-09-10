Previous
Next
View from BART by krissers
135 / 365

View from BART

Third BART ride since the beginning of the pandemic. Saw lots of colleagues for happy hour and had a great day working from the office. So weird how nice it was.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Kristina

@krissers
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise