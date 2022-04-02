Previous
Sun Down at Barker Dam by krissers
Sun Down at Barker Dam

Beautiful area to watch the sun go down. Woke up at 5:45am to climb Ryan Mountain. Drove to Keys View for sunset and saw smog in Coachella Valley. Sliver of moon through the telescope.
2nd April 2022

Kristina

@krissers
