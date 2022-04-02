Sign up
339 / 365
Sun Down at Barker Dam
Beautiful area to watch the sun go down. Woke up at 5:45am to climb Ryan Mountain. Drove to Keys View for sunset and saw smog in Coachella Valley. Sliver of moon through the telescope.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Kristina
@krissers
345
photos
1
followers
0
following
94% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
2nd April 2022 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
