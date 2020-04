Day 1

Okay I needed something to inspire me to get my camera out. I love taking pictures but you wouldn’t know it lately. It’s been 6 + months since I got my camera out. Well we are all in self distancing and what a perfect time to get my camera out Today is a miserable day out in Melbourne. 15C and extremely windy outside and has been raining most the day. So my picture is taken from inside looking outside. Love the rain and love how the rain drops are captured in this picture.