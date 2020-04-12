Previous
Day 2 by krissy77
2 / 365

Day 2

Rain has stopped in Melbourne so time to go for a walk and take a picture. Port Melbourne pier. Beautiful down here even though it’s cold.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Kris

@krissy77
I am currently living in Melbourne Australia. Have lived in a few different countries and many different cities. Every city is beautifying it’s own way...
