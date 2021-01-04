Previous
day 4 stark contrast by kristin54
4 / 365

day 4 stark contrast

Day 4: It's always fun to photograph this tree especially after a snowfall. Today the pinkish blue sky caught my eye along with the stark contrast of the seed pods that hang on until springtime.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

KristinSimmons

@kristin54
