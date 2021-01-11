Previous
Day 11 Serene Creek by kristin54
Day 11 Serene Creek

Day 11 The serene Mahoning Creek as it flows under the bridge near the Baer Memorial Park. Captured some wonderful images during my time there. It's hard to just pick one.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

KristinSimmons

@kristin54
