Previous
Next
day 17 mushroom on log by kristin54
13 / 365

day 17 mushroom on log

Day 17: Mushroom on a log. Took a walk along the Switchback Trail and came across this little pond. The mushroom growing on the log caught my eye and I found it to be interesting.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

KristinSimmons

@kristin54
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise