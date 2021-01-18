Previous
Next
Day 18 Nap Time by kristin54
14 / 365

Day 18 Nap Time

Day 18: Nap Time. Whenever my husband sits down to watch TV; within minutes our cat climbs up and takes a nap. Of course, my hubby falls asleep at the drop of a hat.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

KristinSimmons

@kristin54
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise