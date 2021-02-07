Previous
Day 38 Golden by kristin54
30 / 365

Day 38 Golden

Day 38: Golden Hour, the sun was setting fast and it created this beautiful sunlight on the roof of the brick home.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

KristinSimmons

@kristin54
