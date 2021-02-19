Previous
Day 50 Still Life
38 / 365

Day 50 Still Life

Day 50: Still Life. The dish garden was a Mother's Day gift from my daughter. Usually I have a green thumb but some reason I have trouble with one plant and the leaf edges turning brown.
19th February 2021

KristinSimmons

@kristin54
