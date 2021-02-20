Previous
Day 51 Mallard Duck by kristin54
Day 51 Mallard Duck

Day 51: Mallard Duck. This is a female Mallard Duck taken at the Lehigh Canal at Weissport. Hank is supportive of my photography and he suggested we check out the ducks. There were so many there and they were getting settled for the night.
KristinSimmons

@kristin54
