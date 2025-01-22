Previous
DSC_4863 by kristinaolsen29
9 / 365

DSC_4863

My messy studio, definitely one of my happy places! And I can even see in this photo the painting my sweet husband did. He humors me when I ask him to paint with me, but I think he did so good!
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Kristina Olsen

@kristinaolsen29
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bobbi C ace
I just love this. I spend a lot of time in my creative space.
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact