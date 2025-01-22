Sign up
9 / 365
DSC_4863
My messy studio, definitely one of my happy places! And I can even see in this photo the painting my sweet husband did. He humors me when I ask him to paint with me, but I think he did so good!
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
0
Kristina Olsen
@kristinaolsen29
9
photos
1
followers
1
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd January 2025 7:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Bobbi C
ace
I just love this. I spend a lot of time in my creative space.
January 23rd, 2025
