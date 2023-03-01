Sign up
1 / 365
God's eye
The first Spring day in the Lithuanian forest.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Kristina
@kristiworld
Album
365 from spring until spring
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
1st March 2023 1:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#spring
,
#nature
,
#snow
,
#stone
,
#forest
,
#lithuania
,
#moss-grow
,
#god'seyen#
