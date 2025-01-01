IMG_2904 by kristlclear
1 / 365

IMG_2904

First painting of the new year. This was a tutorial from Kreative Haven. Except I made sunny skies and she had stormy skies. And I used metallic paints for the flowers so they would pop.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Clearly Kristl

@kristlclear
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact