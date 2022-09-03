Previous
20220903-OM_047154-Edit_365 by krysko
7 / 365

20220903-OM_047154-Edit_365

Down to Mick's allotment to borrow a lopper to cut back the monstrous shrub in my front yard and backup the photos from his phone. Using a Konica Hexanon AR 50mm f1.7 today.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
