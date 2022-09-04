Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
20220904-OM_047334-Edit_365
Back to the allotment to take more photos, show Mick how to transfer files from his phone to a usb drive. Using a Pentacon 50mm f/1.8 today [I like this lens].
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
P. J. Krysko
@krysko
8
photos
2
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th September 2022 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
ruth
lovely image - shapes and colours - and pretty good onions too!!
September 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close