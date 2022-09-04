Previous
20220904-OM_047334-Edit_365 by krysko
8 / 365

20220904-OM_047334-Edit_365

Back to the allotment to take more photos, show Mick how to transfer files from his phone to a usb drive. Using a Pentacon 50mm f/1.8 today [I like this lens].
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
ruth
lovely image - shapes and colours - and pretty good onions too!!
September 4th, 2022  
