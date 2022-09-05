Sign up
9 / 365
20220828-OM_047081-Edit_365
No work this week [Annual Leave]. Spend the afternoon turning a kindle fire tablet into a photo frame for Mick. This took much longer than expected.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
P. J. Krysko
@krysko
