20220828-OM_047081-Edit_365 by krysko
9 / 365

20220828-OM_047081-Edit_365

No work this week [Annual Leave]. Spend the afternoon turning a kindle fire tablet into a photo frame for Mick. This took much longer than expected.
5th September 2022

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
2% complete

Photo Details

