20220908-OM_047617-Edit_365

One photo a day makes for interesting choices. Today it was between another cloud photo or one of Loretta [70 yrs old & Italian] raiding The Park's tiny and generally ignored veg garden for spinach & zucchini flowers. We had an entertaining chat about Italian food, which I love. She was afraid the police would come knocking on her door afterwards...so I suppose evidence of her illicit activity will have to remain hidden.