20220917-OM_047874-Edit_365 by krysko
22 / 365

20220917-OM_047874-Edit_365

Another afternoon down at Mick's allotment to sort out his bluetooth problem [fixed]. Trying to photograph his cat with the Super-Takumar 50mm [my lens of the day] was a fail. I had more success yesterday with the Vivitar 28mm.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
I live in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
6% complete

