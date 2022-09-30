Previous
Next
20220930-PK5_048155_365 by krysko
27 / 365

20220930-PK5_048155_365

My rather optimistic attempt to photograph a moon of Jupiter failed but it was fun trying.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
I live in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise