20230701-OM_064417-Edit-2_365 by krysko
62 / 365

20230701-OM_064417-Edit-2_365

Squirrel of the day.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Just letting folk know I'm still alive in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
16% complete

Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful candid nature shot! He looks well fed!! :)
July 1st, 2023  
