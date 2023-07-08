Previous
20230708-OM_065649-Edit_365 by krysko
20230708-OM_065649-Edit_365

It took me a while to figure out what this Squirrel was eating, at first I thought it was a fruit of of some sort but zooming in I realised it was a mushroom/toadstool. It was really enjoying it.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Just letting folk know I'm still alive in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
Photo Details

