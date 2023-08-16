20230816-OM_081827-Edit penzu

Previous
Cute as they can be I keep in mind their sharp teeth & claws.
P. J. Krysko

Junan Heath ace
Super cute!
August 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I wish I'd had a good camera last month when squirrel spotting. still we couldn't get anywhere near them, this is great
August 16th, 2023  
