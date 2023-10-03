Previous
20231003-OM_088745-Edit_365 by krysko
20231003-OM_088745-Edit_365

Squirrel of the day. Only one that came when I called although others soon showed up when they saw it feasting.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
