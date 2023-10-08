Previous
20231008-OM_089473-Edit_365 by krysko
161 / 365

20231008-OM_089473-Edit_365

Highlight of the day, a Silver Y Moth.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
Olwynne
Excellent macro
October 8th, 2023  
