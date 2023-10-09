Previous
20231008-OM_089115-Edit_365 by krysko
162 / 365

20231008-OM_089115-Edit_365

The dirtiest, most beat up camera I've ever handled, with a few problems, but not a lost cause, yet.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow great interesting flat lay
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise