162 / 365
20231008-OM_089115-Edit_365
The dirtiest, most beat up camera I've ever handled, with a few problems, but not a lost cause, yet.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
0
P. J. Krysko
@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th October 2023 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
repair
,
yashica
,
copal
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow great interesting flat lay
October 9th, 2023
